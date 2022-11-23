Kalyana Raman

Not Available

Kalyanam (Kamal Haasan) is the naive and infantile son of a rich estate owner Chinnadurai ( V S Raghavan) and he is in love with Shenbagam (Sridevi), an ordinary estate worker. The estate manager (Major Sundarrajan) and his cohorts covertly plot to kill Chinnadurai and usurp the property from Kalyanam. Chinnadurai gets killed but before his death reveals to Kalyanam that he has a twin elder brother who lives with his mother in Madras. The manager and his henchmen befool Kalyanam and loot the estate with ease but eventually murder him by throwing him off a cliff when he discovers their true designs. Shenbagam who witnesses the murder turns mentally unstable. However Kalyanam is not finished entirely as his spectre contacts his twin brother Raman (the elder Kamal Haasan) and the rest of the story revolves around how they together seek to bring the perpetrators to justice.