Kalyana Ramudu (Telugu: కల్యాణ రాముడు) is a 2003 Telugu family film and remake of Malayalam film Kalyanaraman, directed by G. Ram Prasad and produced by Venkata Shyam Prasad under SP Entertainments. The film stars Venu Thottempudi, Nikita and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles.