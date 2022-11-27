Not Available

Kam-bo is released from jail after serving five years for smuggling. He looks for his accomplice, Dong-il, and his wife. Dong-il has cleaned up his old life, determined to start anew. Kam-bo goes to the racetracks to kill time. A hustler pickpockets Kam-bo but he is rendered helpless by Kam-bo's strength when he catches up with him. The two become friends. The hustler gives Kam-bo a watch. Unwittingly, Kam-bo becomes a suspect in a murder due to the watch. Kam-bo and the hustler stick their noses into the murder investigation as they try to find out where the stolen watch came from. The parties behind the murder use a cute delinquent girl named Na-young as a front to take the fall. However, Kam-bo narrowly escapes death numerous times to finally break their organization and clear his name.