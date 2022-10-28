Not Available

Kama Sutra - Secrets to the Art of Love

  • Documentary

Several couples demonstrate 50 positions of lovemaking from the Kama Sutra while an off-screen narrator, a woman with a soft voice, describes each position, provides its name, and notes its pleasures, sensations, intensities, originality, and caveats. The primary set is a large bedroom, with the bed in the center; the walls are yellow, the lighting soft; mirrors sometimes provide additional angles. Music plays. The silent couples move rhythmically and keep their cool.

Cast

Brigitte LahaieVoice

