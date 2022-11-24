Kamaladalam

Not Available

Nandagopan (Mohanlal) is a respected dance teacher at the Kerala Kala Mandiram (alluding to the famed Kerala Kalamandalam repertory which performs Kerala's temple arts). However, his wife Sumangala (Parvathi) commits suicide, causing him to turn into an alcoholic and a compulsive rule breaker. He is suspected of having killed his wife and is suspended from his job for drunken misbehaviour. The new secretary of the institute Velayudhan (Nedumudi Venu) wants him to be sacked but his former reputation gives him a reprieve. He trains the talented student Malavika (Monisha) to perform in his ambitious composition of the Sita Kalyanam, but her jealous young lover Soman (Vineeth) poisons him.