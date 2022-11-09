Not Available

Kamasutra 3D

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kamasutra 3D by director Rupesh Paul is based on Vatsyayana's famous creation of Kamasutra. Set in the backdrop of the ancient, Kamasutra 3D is about the journey of a beautiful Indian Princess, who sets sail in the search of her husband. In her voyage, she undergoes through the transformations in her body, mind and soul with a fellow passenger who takes her by the forbidden world of sexual love and sensuality.

Cast

Sherlyn Chopra
Maleena Khan
Sushmita Mukherjee
Makrand Deshpande
Andria DsouzaMilind Gunaji's wife ( the Arabian princess)
Milind Gunaji

View Full Cast >

Images