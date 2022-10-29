Not Available

Great story and a really touching one. It talks about a group of 4 friends going on a road trip, in search for goals and inner-self To "Macky" he's going because he's searching for his long lost best friend from college, whom he had grown to care and loved. To others this was just a vacation or so they thought. Along the travel they realize the emotional and deep attachment to each other, that they are there for each other from best friends to lovers. The story shows some contentment when you finally found the one that you have been searching for. The feeling of doing what you always wanted, its the relief of having said the words that you have been hiding, yet been wanting to shout for a very long time. Its a story of coming clean with your feelings.