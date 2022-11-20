Kamelot: Ghost Opera

Not Available

Ghost Opera is the eighth studio album from metal band Kamelot. It was released in 2007 by SPV GmbH/Steamhammer Records, on June 1 in Germany and followed by releases on June 4 in Europe and June 5 in the United States. It is the first studio album by Kamelot to feature keyboardist Oliver Palotai, and the last with former bassist Glenn Barry. The album spawned four music videos for the songs "Ghost Opera", "The Human Stain", "Rule the World" and "Love You to Death". On Billboard 200, the album peaked at number 18 on Top Heatseekers and number 48 on Independent Albums. The DVD features the making of and the video for "Ghost Opera" (4:11).