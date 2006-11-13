Kamelot: One Cold Winter's Night

2006

One Cold Winter's Night was recorded on February 11th, 2006 at the historic Rockefeller Musichall in Oslo, Norway. Kamelot enlisted renowned film and video director Patric Ullaeus to chronicle the night's events. Arriving with him from Gothenberg, Sweden, Patric had a large crew of professionals and equipment including 18 cameras that would be used in and around the concert grounds. The title for the band's first DVD (based on an earlier Kamelot song title) was chosen long before the actual shoot. Ironically this winter turned out to be one of the longest and coldest in the country's history, with enormous amounts of snow and numerous chaos-causing blizzards. A very special thanks goes out to fans that had to wait in line before doors opened to the sold out show. We sincerely hope we managed to warm you back up!