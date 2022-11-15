Not Available

Kamen Raidā Agito Aratanaru Henshin

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ishinomori Productions

Shouichi encounters his old friend and caretaker Dr. Higashi Kunieda. Dr. Kunieda, a friend of Yoshihiko Misugi, took care of him while he was hospitalized with amnesia. After catching up on a year of separation Shouichi abruptly leaves to house to fight an Unknown as Agito Burning Form. Unfortunately, after the Unknown flees Shouichi loses control of himself and attacks Dr. Kunieda, who followed Shoucihi and watched him transform. Dr. Kunieda managed to calm him down but Shouichi becomes to afraid of himself and runs away.

Cast

