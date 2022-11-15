Kamen Raidā Agito Aratanaru Henshin

Not Available

Shouichi encounters his old friend and caretaker Dr. Higashi Kunieda. Dr. Kunieda, a friend of Yoshihiko Misugi, took care of him while he was hospitalized with amnesia. After catching up on a year of separation Shouichi abruptly leaves to house to fight an Unknown as Agito Burning Form. Unfortunately, after the Unknown flees Shouichi loses control of himself and attacks Dr. Kunieda, who followed Shoucihi and watched him transform. Dr. Kunieda managed to calm him down but Shouichi becomes to afraid of himself and runs away.