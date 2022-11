Not Available

Kamen Rider Build NEW WORLD: Kamen Rider Cross-Z is a post-series V-Cinema film of Kamen Rider Build. It will focus on the character of Ryuga Banjo, Kamen Rider Cross-Z, along with Kamen Rider Prime Rogue. It was announced immediately following the broadcast of the final episode of Kamen Rider Build. The film will have a limited theatrical release in Japanese theaters before its home video release. This is the last Kamen Rider movie to be released in the Heisei era.