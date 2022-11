Not Available

This is a second of two special DVD episodes of Kamen Rider Ghost, and a sequel of Kamen Rider Ghost: Ikkyu Eyecon Contention! Quick Wit Battle!!. It features the debut of Ghost's Ikkyu Damashii and Specter's Pythagoras Damashii. It take place between episode 12 and 13 of the Kamen Rider Ghost TV series.