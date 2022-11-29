Kamen Rider Amazons Season 1 the Movie: Awakening

Not Available

Awakening is the first of two theatrical compilation movies that preceded the release of "Kamen Rider Amazons: The Last Judgement" feature film. Awakening compiles the events of Season 1, which follows a mysterious Amazon hunter named Jin Takayama, who transforms into Kamen Rider Amazon Alpha; the heavily-sheltered Haruka Mizusawa, who transforms into Kamen Rider Amazon Omega; and the Nozama Pest Control Service, a small group of mercenaries contracted to hunt down the awakening Amazons.