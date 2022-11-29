Not Available

Kamen Rider Amazons Season 1 the Movie: Awakening

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Awakening is the first of two theatrical compilation movies that preceded the release of "Kamen Rider Amazons: The Last Judgement" feature film. Awakening compiles the events of Season 1, which follows a mysterious Amazon hunter named Jin Takayama, who transforms into Kamen Rider Amazon Alpha; the heavily-sheltered Haruka Mizusawa, who transforms into Kamen Rider Amazon Omega; and the Nozama Pest Control Service, a small group of mercenaries contracted to hunt down the awakening Amazons.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images