Kamen Rider Decade: All Riders vs. Dai-Shocker is the film adaptation of the 2009 Kamen Rider Series Kamen Rider Decade. As Decade is billed as the 10th anniversary series of the Heisei period run of the Kamen Rider Series, the film features all ten of the lead Heisei Kamen Riders, as well as all of the Shōwa period Kamen Riders, leading to a total of 25 Riders (with three secondary Riders and three Diend-summoned Riders).