This twin V-Cinema movies contains the second and third installments after the initial Kamen Rider Drive Saga: Kamen Rider Chaser, they both follow the characters of both Heart and Go Shijima beyond the conclusion of the series. Heart/Mach both take place following the novel, "Kamen Rider Drive: ~Mach Saga~", which takes place two years following the conclusion of the Kamen Rider Drive TV series.