To promote the Kamen Rider Fourze movie "Kamen Rider Fourze the Movie: Space, Here We Come!", Toei released this series of digital clips. A total of 28 webisodes were created, each divided into categories like the game show style "Horoscopes Ogiri" segment and "Shake Hands in the Rabbit Hatch". Two such categories like "Principal Hayami's Special Interview" and "Melancholy of Sarina Sonoda" serve to provide backstory for the main series.