Kamen Rider Gaim Hyper Battle DVD

Kouta and Kaito learn their Lockseeds rusted as they and Mai are visited by the mysterious girl who cryptically tells them the best way to restore the Lockseeds is to make them "fresh." From cleaning the Team Gaim garage to Kaito making a fruit tart and then Mai setting up a fashion show, future Mai explains the final step is a fresh smile. Though Kouta succeeds with his Lockseed transformed into a Fresh Orange Lockseed, Kaito is disillusioned and decides to go Hellheim Forest. Found by Kamen Riders Zangetsu and Ryugen, who respectively equip the Mango and Pine Lockseeds, Kaito becomes Kamen Rider Baron Kiwi Arms to call out Kouta as he transforms into the shiny Kamen Rider Gaim Fresh Orange Arms.