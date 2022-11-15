Kamen Rider Genm VS Lazer

Not Available

Final installment of the V-Cinema Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending will focus on the characters of Kuroto Dan (Kamen Rider Genm) and Kiriya Kujo (Kamen Rider Lazer). Genm has awoken! Kuroto Dan has obtained the God Maximum Mighty X and the world falls into the chaos that is Zombie Chronicle. Kiriya has found the key to face the power that not even Muteki can overcome and after receiving a certain message from Masamune, he faces Genm. What will become of these two and of the world?