Kamen Rider Ghost - Truth! The Secret of the Heroes\' Eyecons!

Not Available

In the World of Ganma, Chikara Saionji is revived, his spiritual remains entering an empty Ganma Eyecon shell. He soon spots Alain and the Fukami siblings, Makota and Kanon, nearby. Unaware of what has happened since his death, he brings out an old photo of the original Ghost Hunters team, remembering what he is there to do. This story is set after the epilogue of Kamen Rider Ghost RE:BIRTH: Kamen Rider Specter, which itself is set 2 years after the events of Kamen Rider Heisei Generations: Dr. Pac-Man vs. Ex-Aid & Ghost with Legend Rider.