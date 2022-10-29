Not Available

Kamen Rider × Kamen Rider Drive & Gaim: Movie War Full Throttle

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaim: It begins on the planet Kouta and Mai reside. Suddenly a mysterious enemy appears, then heads for their friends back in Zawame City. What is the enemies’ plan to release the curse of the Over Lords and Helheim? This being has even driven Kouta, who has become an existence like-God. Find out how the series continues after the events of the last episode. Drive: A legendary thief, the Special Unit, and Drive are locked in a showdown. How does the Drive Driver (Mr. Belt) fit in to all of this?

Cast

Yûmi ShidaMai Takatsukasa
Ryoma TakeuchiShinnosuke Tomari / Kamen Rider Drive
Rio UchidaKiriko Shijima
Yutaka KobayashiKaito Kumon / Kamen Rider Baron
Mahiro TakasugiMitsuzane Kureshima / Kamen Rider Ryugen
Yûki KubotaTakatora Kureshima / Kamen Rider Zangetsu / Kamen Rider Zangetsu Shin

