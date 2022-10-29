Kamen Rider × Kamen Rider Gaim & Wizard: The Fateful Sengoku Movie Battle

Not Available

The story is divided in three portions. The Kamen Rider Wizard portion, Kamen Rider Wizard: The Promised Place, taking place after the finale and defeating Amadum. The Kamen Rider Gaim's portion of the film is titled Kamen Rider Gaim: Sengoku Battle Royale!. A battle royale is being held exclusively for the Armored Riders in Zawame City. In the final portion of the film, titled Sengoku Movie Battle, Kamen Riders Wizard and Beast join Kamen Rider Gaim in the alternate world to stop Kamen Rider Bujin Gaim from acquiring the "ultimate power" he seeks.