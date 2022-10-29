Not Available

Kamen Rider × Kamen Rider Gaim & Wizard: The Fateful Sengoku Movie Battle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story is divided in three portions. The Kamen Rider Wizard portion, Kamen Rider Wizard: The Promised Place, taking place after the finale and defeating Amadum. The Kamen Rider Gaim's portion of the film is titled Kamen Rider Gaim: Sengoku Battle Royale!. A battle royale is being held exclusively for the Armored Riders in Zawame City. In the final portion of the film, titled Sengoku Movie Battle, Kamen Riders Wizard and Beast join Kamen Rider Gaim in the alternate world to stop Kamen Rider Bujin Gaim from acquiring the "ultimate power" he seeks.

Cast

Shunya ShiraishiHaruto Souma / Kamen Rider Wizard
Yutaka KobayashiKaito Kumon / Kamen Rider Baron
Mahiro TakasugiMitsuzane Kureshima / Kamen Rider Ryugen
Yûki KubotaTakatora Kureshima / Kamen Rider Zangetsu
Tasuku NagaseKosuke Nitoh / Kamen Rider Beast
Erina NakayamaMayu Inamori / Kamen Rider Mage

