Kamen Rider Kuuga: First Dream of the New Year

It begins with Yusuke making a sign to hang on the door handle of the Pore-Pore Tea Cafe, wishing customers a Happy New Year. As he begins preparing the Cafe, he turns to and regards the camera as a would-be customer, saying that they aren't open yet and to watch a summary of what's happened so far while waiting. This special, also referred to as episode 46.5, serves as a summary of the previous few battles against the Gurongi as they get stronger and stronger, as well as a build-up to the last three episodes and Kuuga's battle with Daguva. It is a clip show of past episodes (specifically 32-46) which features very little new footage, most of which is revealed to simply be a dream.