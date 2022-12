Not Available

Yusuke Godai awakens from a nap at the Pore Pore Tea Cafe and finds a scrapbook with newspaper clippings about his battles as Kuuga. As he reminisces about each fight, gaining each of his forms and the Gouram attachment for the TryChaser, Godai gets a call about a new Gurongi. Godai heads over and transforms into Kuuga to face off against the beast who introduces himself as Go-Jiino-Da!