Not Available

Kamen Rider OOO Wonderful: The Shogun and the 21 Core Medals

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ishimori Productions

Leading an expedition in Thuringia, Germany, Kousei Kougami was unearthing the resting place of one of the First OOO's alchemist to obtain legendary Lost Medals. The Shogun and the 21 Core Medals features a trip to the past where the cast of Kamen Rider OOO meets up with Tokugawa Yoshimune (portrayed by Ken Matsudaira) to battle the powerful alchemist Gara (portrayed by Miki Sakai) while learning the origins of the Core Medals. The film also introduced Kamen Rider OOO's Burakawani Combo

Cast

Ryosuke MiuraShingo Izumi / Ankh
Riho TakadaHina Izumi
Hiroaki IwanagaAkira Date · Kamen Rider Birth
Asaya KimijimaShintarou Gotou
Takashi UkajiKousei Kougami
Kai MarieChiyoko Shiraishi

View Full Cast >

Images