Kamen Rider OOO Wonderful: The Shogun and the 21 Core Medals

Not Available

Leading an expedition in Thuringia, Germany, Kousei Kougami was unearthing the resting place of one of the First OOO's alchemist to obtain legendary Lost Medals. The Shogun and the 21 Core Medals features a trip to the past where the cast of Kamen Rider OOO meets up with Tokugawa Yoshimune (portrayed by Ken Matsudaira) to battle the powerful alchemist Gara (portrayed by Miki Sakai) while learning the origins of the Core Medals. The film also introduced Kamen Rider OOO's Burakawani Combo