Kamen Rider Para-DX is the second Televi-Kun Hyper Battle DVD for Kamen Rider Ex-Aid. It features the exclusive appearance of the Gashat game Knock Out Fighter 2. Emu Hojo and Parado are challenged to play New Kuroto Dan's game Nazo Toki Labyrinth! In this super-cooperative play they need to solve the mystery hidden in the labyrinth and rescue the captured Poppy! Can they do it?! And how will this plot be linked to Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending?!