Kamen Rider × Super Sentai: Super Hero Taisen

The Kamen Rider Club discovers that the Dai-Zangyack fleet is moving towards Earth, led by Captain Marvelous as their Great Emperor. With many revived Super Sentai villains under his command, Captain Marvelous plans to obtain the Great Power of the Kamen Riders to gain the "Ultimate Treasure in the Universe. Meanwhile, Tsukasa Kadoya becomes the Great Leader of Dai-Shocker once again and recruits past enemies of the Kamen Riders to take down the Super Sentai teams. Unknown to the heroes, the Kamen Rider villains comprising Dai-Shocker cooperate with Dai-Zangyack's Super Sentai villain members with the intent of taking over the world. Upon learning this, the Kamen Riders and the Super Sentai teams all join forces in order to stop their respective enemies once and for all.