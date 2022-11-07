During a battle against Destron's forces, Shiro Kazami helps a priest who has been attacked by the evil organization's kaijin Hasami-Jaguar. Little does he know that the church where the priest resides is a front for a Destron hideout. After finding out the organization's latest motive, Kamen Rider V3, along with the Double Riders, must stop Destron from detonating a nuclear bomb in Tokyo.
|Hiroshi Miyauchi
|Shiro Kazami / Kamen Rider V3
|Hiroshi Fujioka
|Takeshi Hongo / Kamen Rider 1
|Takeshi Sasaki
|Hayato Ichimonji / Kamen Rider 2
|Akiji Kobayashi
|Tōbei Tachibana
|Eken Mine
|Turtle Bazooka (voice)
View Full Cast >