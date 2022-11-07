Not Available

Kamen Rider V3

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

During a battle against Destron's forces, Shiro Kazami helps a priest who has been attacked by the evil organization's kaijin Hasami-Jaguar. Little does he know that the church where the priest resides is a front for a Destron hideout. After finding out the organization's latest motive, Kamen Rider V3, along with the Double Riders, must stop Destron from detonating a nuclear bomb in Tokyo.

Cast

Hiroshi MiyauchiShiro Kazami / Kamen Rider V3
Hiroshi FujiokaTakeshi Hongo / Kamen Rider 1
Takeshi SasakiHayato Ichimonji / Kamen Rider 2
Akiji KobayashiTōbei Tachibana
Eken MineTurtle Bazooka (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images