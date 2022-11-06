Kamen Rider V3 vs. Destron Mutants

A physicist named Tetsuo Okita discovers a new mineral called "Satanium," which is more powerful than uranium and emits destructive effects to anyone exposed to it. However, Destron abducts Okita in hopes of finding the source of Satanium and collecting more of it to expedite their run for global domination. Kamen Rider V3 must act fast in rescuing Professor Okita and preventing Destron from collecting more of the deadly mineral.
|Hiroshi Miyauchi
|Shiro Kazami / Kamen Rider V3
|Takeshi Sasaki
|Hayato Ichimonji / Kamen Rider 2
|Hiroshi Fujioka
|Takeshi Hongo / Kamen Rider 1
|Hideo Nihei
|Doctor Tetsuo Okita
|Eiji Gô
|Doctor G
|Shinji Nakae
|Narrator
