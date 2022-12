Not Available

A mysterious Dopant only known as the Donburi Dopant appears. Philip discovers that the only way to defeat it is to find out what kind of donburi meal it is filled with. The Narumi Detective Agency cook different original donburi meals, the "Hard-Boiledon" by Shotaro, the "Acceldon" by Ryu, and the "Doubledon" by Akiko, with Philip being the judge of the contest to discover what is inside the Dopant!