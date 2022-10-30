Kamen Rider W Returns: Kamen Rider Eternal

Not Available

After taking out a Sweets Dopant, Kamen Rider Double encounters a strange woman who tries to kill the two-in-one Kamen Rider with her psychic powers to avenge Katsumi Daido, the man who almost destroyed Futo and defeated by Double. Assuming LunaMetal to restrain her, Shotaro and Philip demand answers on why she would avenge the death of a terrorist. However, upon revealing a harmonica that was his, the psychic reveals that Daido was actually a hero before playing it. She then proceeds to tell the story of Katsumi Daido.