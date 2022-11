Not Available

A little girl named Sayoko witnesses the murder of an Interpol agent by the G.O.D. kaijin Hercules. Keisuke Jin saves her before Hercules disposes of her. Sayoko tells Keisuke that G.O.D. is targeting an important official named Kibara. Kamen Rider X has his hands full when G.O.D abducts Kibara and takes Sayoko and her mother hostage.