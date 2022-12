Not Available

In Kamen Rider Zero-One the Movie, the world will end and eternal life is born. Aruto transforms into Kamen Rider Zero-One Hell Rising Hopper as he will fight the new enemy, Kamen Rider Eden! What makes this dynamic interesting is that Kamen Rider Eden's name means "paradise", while Kamen Rider Zero-One's new form represents "hell"! How did Aruto obtain this new form?!