Linde has a job on the side as a chambermaid in a luxury hotel. Her seventeenth birthday seems a day like any other at the hotel, until she hears some alarming noises coming from one of the rooms: screaming and crying. Later, she sees how a man pushes a Nigerian girl into a car. When she realises her peer is probably the victim of human trafficking, she becomes aware of the shady sides of society and of her privileged position.