"Kami Histeria" tells the story of five college friends who part of a band called Kami Histeria. All of them have just moved into a secluded flat near a jungle in order for them to have their jamming and practice sessions easily. However, since moving into the flat, the five of them are often awakened by screeching in the middle of the night. The band decides to ignore the screeching as sounds of owls from the jungle and continue to record their new single. But after the song goes live on YouTube, their lives are forever changed...