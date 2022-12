Not Available

This performance plunges us into a universe of strange poetry haunted by shadows whose movements play with the silhouette of a dancer in a trance. The black and white aesthetic of shadow play and the light takes us back to the origins of cinema, until the magic of its lanterns. The film is being made, in front of the viewer. The haunting music suspends time. Kami Hitoé is a tensioning of the body and the imagination.