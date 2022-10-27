Not Available

Kamikaze

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cangrejo Films

Slastan, a Karadjistan man, is willing to blow himself up aboard a Moscow plane bound for Madrid, but his plan is complicated when, due to a snowstorm, the flight is delayed. Staying in a hotel, the terrorist will have to live with the 332 people who he will kill until the storm ceases, which prevents him from continuing his mission. Slastan knows, speaks and relates to his future victims and begins to wonder if suicide and ending the lives of all these innocent people is really right.

Cast

Álex GarcíaSlatan
Verónica EcheguiNancy
Carmen MachiLola
Héctor Alterio
Leticia DoleraNatalia
Ivan MassaguéCamilo

