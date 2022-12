Not Available

Kamilla and the Thief - Part 2 continues where the first Kamilla movie ends. Sebastian going to jail, but Kamilla did not fail his friend, even if she refused to have contact with him and is bullied because she is "a friend of a thief." Kamilla is the only one who believes in Sebastian when he says that he will not steal. Can Sebastian to keep that promise? Kamilla is faithful - but is it enough?