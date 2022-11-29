Kamisama no Beret

Not Available

A beginning editor, Odamachi, slips back in time to the year 1973 and meets Osamu Tezuka. Tezuka, then, is out of luck. He has failed in animation business. His company has gone bankrupt. He has declined in popularity. Tezuka in front of Odamachi is in the miserable situation. Still Tezuka never loses his energy for creation. He cuts out sleeping and continues drawing manga. Odamachi is gradually involved in such Tezuka’s energy and encounters various people who support Tezuka, including Kabemura, an editor who trusts and waits for Tezuka till he finally receives manuscripts. Fun and excitement of creation are surely in Tezuka’s atelier. Focusing on how “Black Jack”, the watershed work for Tezuka, is created, and how Tezuka challenges to make animations again. The drama depicts Tezuka’s way of life. ~~ Based on manga series "Black Jack Sousaku Hiwa - Tezuka Osamu no Shigotoba kara" by Yoshimoto Koji and Miyazaki Masaru.