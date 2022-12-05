Kamitteru kaikan: Zetchô uneri-biraki

Not Available

A young man who wants to be a novelist, Hikari, has been working in a small bar in a bar since the evening. The store's beautiful mom, Mirei Yokoyama, had an inner husband, but one day she is in prison and frustrated, and one day she has a relationship with Hikari. On the other hand, Kanae Shiratori (Chinami Sakura), who has been secretly aware of the talent of light since college, was a magazine editor, so she published a novel of light to her boss so that she could see the sun. One morning, under the light resting on a park bench, a woman named Akane Akane in a glittering costume appears barefoot and is asked to hide herself after chasing her.