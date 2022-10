Not Available

Jaisingh Jadav (Marc Zuber), a Delhi based journalist finds that even to this date, flesh trade exist in a village in Madhya Pradesh, the victims being girls belonging to the Bhil tribe. Like any avid journalist he travels to the village followed by really buying a girl named Kamla (Deepti Naval) and takes her to his home in Delhi. As his intentions were good, some days later he holds a press conference where he reveals the actual wrongdoings going on in the village.