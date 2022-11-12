Kampung Drift

Not Available

Teenager Johan loves drift racing but his father doesn`t support his involvement in the sport. Despite his father`s objection, Johan continues to pursue his passion with the help of his best friend, Bojeng; his uncle, Ajoi; and the mad scientist, Pak Idun. One day, Johan discovers his father`s dark past and it is closely related to drift racing. Since then, he vows to turn his passion into a lifelong ambition. Johan faces various struggles involving his childhood crush, Julia; secret admirer, Shiela; and scheming rival, Ray. Just when a fatal accident is about to happen before his eyes, Johan does the unthinkable - he travels to the past with a time-travelling machine to save his loved ones in the future.