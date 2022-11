Not Available

A Sunday afternoon, migrant worker Anne and her husband leave their daughter, taking a bus from Kampung Tapir (Tapir Village), Malaysia to Singapore. On the bus ride, they hit a wild Malayan tapir which wanted to cross the road, but no one is eager to save it. In the struggle of choosing a country to settle down, Anne finds that she is like this endangered species, still drifting places to find a better life.