Disha and a group of school chums head out on holiday to celebrate their recent graduation. Disha's devoted uncle greets the happy group, and their vacation seems idyllic. But they soon discover that the serene country home is not as peaceful as it seems -- especially when the friends start dying one by one. Aman Sagar, Amit Panchori, Disha Vakhani, Satnam Kaur, K.K. Goswami, Mahesh Raj, Parthvi and Anil Nagrath star in this Hindi horror flick.