Not Available

Kan Pesum Vaarthaigal

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mahesh (Mirchi Senthil) is a young unemployed man living in Thiruvarur who enjoys hanging out with his friends. His father (Livingston) is unhappy with his son's irresponsible lifestyle and attempts suicide. Mahesh then begins to search for a job, and with the help of his friend, Appu Kutty (Muruga Dass), finds a job in Singapore. He meets Janani (Iniya), who is a Singapore citizen, and attempts to marry her in order to obtain citizenship. but the truth was that she was not a Singapore citizen.

Cast

Jangiri Madhumitha
Aadukalam Murugadoss
Rajendran

View Full Cast >

Images