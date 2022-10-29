Kan Pesum Vaarthaigal

Not Available

Mahesh (Mirchi Senthil) is a young unemployed man living in Thiruvarur who enjoys hanging out with his friends. His father (Livingston) is unhappy with his son's irresponsible lifestyle and attempts suicide. Mahesh then begins to search for a job, and with the help of his friend, Appu Kutty (Muruga Dass), finds a job in Singapore. He meets Janani (Iniya), who is a Singapore citizen, and attempts to marry her in order to obtain citizenship. but the truth was that she was not a Singapore citizen.