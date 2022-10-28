Not Available

Kanal

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story is set against the backdrop of global phenomenon "recession", a time when economic collapse were being felt in the United Arab Emirates. The story revolves around a thriller - revenge plot that has resulted as an aftereffect of recession. The story explores the basic nature of cruelty and love in human nature through the lives of four individuals John David (Mohanlal, V.N.), Anantharaman (Anoop Menon), Raghuchandran (Pratap Pothan) and Kuruvila Mathew (Atul Kulkarni).

Cast

MohanlalJohn David
Anoop MenonAnantharaman
Atul KulkarniKuruvila Mathew
JoseJoseph
Prathap K PothanHilltop Raghu
Honey RoseAnna

