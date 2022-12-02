Kanan Kiri OK

Not Available

In this comedy of errors, the beautiful widow, Vina, makes her new neighbours feel insecure and protective of their husbands. They try to find her someone to keep her away from their husbands. Anita, whose husband is Rio, also joins them. The couple has an agreement that if Rio doesn’t get angry, Anita will stop her shopping habit. Anita finally finds a suitable match, Eddy Pasaribu, friend of Rio and Goro, their neighbour. Eddy arrives from Medan and is staying at a hotel. Vina is being set up to meet with Eddy. But when Vina cannot come, Anita has to receive Eddy. So Eddy thinks that Anita wants to have an affair with him, but their meeting is actually overseen by Rio and Goro. Luckily, everything is resolved when Vina finally arrives.