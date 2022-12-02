Kanan Kiri OK II

Not Available

In this sequel, Anita and her husband, Rio, are offered to act in a film. Kadir, their housekeeper, wants to join in. Their neighbour, Tati, and her housekeeper, Doyok, also want to join in. Rio, Anita, and Kadir pass the selection, after deceiving Tati and Doyok. Then a misunderstanding happens. Rio, Anita, and Kadir are misconstrued as having a fight when they are actually rehearsing a scene. Meanwhile Tati, who often uses the phone at Rio’s house to contact the director, is suspected of having an affair, leading to more comedy of errors. It seems to be an intention to criticize the film industry.