Kanan Kiri OK III

Not Available

The couple, Rio (Ray Sahetapy) and Anita (Ida Iasha), lives next door to their close friends Goro (Zainal Abidin) and Tati (Dien Novita). Both couples have a male relative living with them; Doyok (Doyok Sudarmadji) stays with Rio and Anita, and Kadir (Kadir) stays with Goro and Tati. The daily behavior and interactions of these neighbors shift when Vina (Nurul Arifin), a very beautiful and attractive friend of Anita’s, comes to visit. Rio and Goro are both very attracted to Vina and make every effort possible to get close to her, particularly when everybody goes off on holiday together.