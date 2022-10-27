Not Available

Kandagawa Wars

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Two sexually energized young women who live in a high-rise apartment building happen one day to spy from their window a mother and son making love in the apartment across from theirs. They decide to stage a rescue attempt to free him and in the process one of the young women ends up falling in love with the son despite having a boyfriend and enjoying sex with her female companion. Of course, the mother they are warring against has her own plans when she feels her privacy invaded.

Cast

Makoto YoshinoMasami
Tatsuya MoriRyo
Masayuki SuoThe apartment manager
Usagi AsôAkiko

