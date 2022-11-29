Kandasamys The Wedding

Not Available

Set in Chatsworth, Keeping up with the Kandasamys opens a window into the lifestyle and subculture of modern-day Indian South Africans; their aspirations, dreams and challenges. Shanti Naidoo and Jennifer Kandasamy are matriarchal rivals of neighbouring families, whose young adult children become romantically involved. And the last thing these two Chatsworth mothers need is to be related to one another! Well as much as they tried to keep their families apart it turned out we’re invited to the wedding!